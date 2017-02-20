Travel ban: New Trump order 'targets same Muslim majority countries'

Donald Trump's revised immigration ban - the original concept which was suspended by the Supreme Court - targets the same seven countries listed in his original executive order.

The updated order, the final version of which should be released soon, also exempts travelers who already have a visa to travel to the US.

President Trump's first executive order curtailing immigration, issued earlier this month, banned travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

But the Supreme Court temporarily suspended the move, something that riled the President.

According to a senior administration official, a revised travel ban order will target only those seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.