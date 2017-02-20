Sepsis costing NHS 'billions' more than thought due to 'crippling' lack of data

Sepsis is costing the NHS billions of pounds a year.

The scale of the deadly blood poisoning disease sepsis is "far worse" than previously thought as a "crippling" lack of data meant previous estimates were wide off the mark, a major study has revealed. The research by the York Health Economics Consortium (YHEC) found there are at least 260,000 cases of sepsis in the UK each year - at least 100,000 more than previously thought. Sepsis, which kills more than 44,000 people across the country every year, can lead to rapid organ failure if not identified and treated quickly, leaving thousands of survivors with life-changing disabilities. The Chief Executive of the UK Sepsis Trust said the findings unveil a "shocking new indication of the gravity and sheer scale of the problem".

260,000 The number of cases of sepsis in the UK each year

Dr Ron Daniels said: "It's sobering to learn that the issue is so much greater than previously estimated. "Equally sobering, though, is the dearth of reliable data recorded for a condition that carries such an overwhelming costs in human and economic terms." The study, which was commissioned by the UK Sepsis Trust, found:

Sepsis is likely to cost £15.6 billion a year, rather than the previous estimate of £2.5 billion;

Savings of up to £2.8 billion could be made by improving sepsis care;

Mortality and long-term complications due to delayed diagnosis and treatment of sepsis patients is resulting in billions of pounds worth of lost productivity;

Thousands of lives could be saved through government intervention to improve access to healthcare and the reliability of basis care.