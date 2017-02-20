Ukip Hillsborough row: Duo quit party over 'crass insensitivity'

Two senior Ukip officials have quit the party because of "crass insensitivity" from its leader and most significant backer over the Hillsborough tragedy.

The officials from Liverpool said comments from Paul Nuttall and financier Arron Banks had been "upsetting and intolerable" for the families of the 96 disaster victims.

Mr Nuttall became embroiled in the row in the build-up to his challenge of the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election after apologising for claiming he lost "close personal friends" in the 1989 football disaster.