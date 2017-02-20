Very mild for mid February

Staying mild with cloudy skies and misty grey conditions across the hills.

Blustery downpours through northern Scotland with chilly air moving in.

Elsewhere there will be some rain through Wales and the West Country which will move into much of southern Britain by the early hours giving a soggy start tomorrow before easing and becoming confined to the west.

Temperatures remain above average for the time of year, even with cloudy skies and a brisk breeze. Where the sun develops, highs of 15-16C possible.

Lucy Verasamy Weather Presenter has the forecast: