Very mild this Monday but by no means wall to wall blue skies.

Breezy and cloudy with rain into some of the western side on England - here dull and damp over the hills. Northern Scotland will be prone to blustery outbreaks of rain too.

Elsewhere, drier with cloud limiting brighter skies but where it's gloriously sunny temperatures boosted to a Spring-like 16-18C in places. Even where it stays cloudy and blustery, temperatures will remain above average for the time of year.

Lucy Verasamy Weather Presenter