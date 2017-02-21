Aircraft 'carrying five people' crashes into Melbourne shopping centre

A light aeroplane carrying five people has crashed into a shopping centre in the Australian city of Melbourne, according to an Australian official.

Lisa Neville, the Victoria state police minister, said there were no immediate reports of causalities.

The crash occurred about 45 minutes before the shopping centre, which is adjacent to the airport, was due to open.

Emergency services rushed to the crash site in suburban Essendon.

Police Superintendent Mick Fruen said a pilot reported a "catastrophic engine failure" moments before the plane crashed into a storage area at the rear of the mall.