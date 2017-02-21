Man arrested after driving stolen gas lorry into Barcelona traffic

Several cars were hit during the attempted escape on one of Barcelona's busiest roads. Credit: Spanish Interior Ministry

A man who drove a stolen lorry packed with butane gas canisters into oncoming traffic on a major road in Barcelona, ramming into cars along the way, has been stopped by police gunfire. The man, a Swedish citizen, was arrested and is being questioned after speeding dangerously down a motorway near the northeastern Spanish city's harbour. Spain's Interior Minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, tweeted images of the stopped lorry, which displayed a bullet hole through the windscreen and a cage load of loose barrels.

A bullet hole was seen in the lorry windscreen. Credit: Spanish Interior Ministry

He said the driver has a history of mental illness and added the incident was not a terrorist act. A regional police spokeswoman earlier said injuries could not be ruled out because the lorry lost several canisters as the man tried to escape at around 11am local time. She said no one was wounded from the police gunshots that forced him to a standstill.

Police said several gas canisters dropped from the vehicle as the man drove into the traffic. Credit: Spanish Interior Ministry