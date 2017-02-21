Danny Dyer to return to EastEnders 'in weeks'

Danny Dyer plays pub landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders. Credit: PA

Danny Dyer is set to return to EastEnders in "weeks not months", a BBC source has said. The actor, who plays pub landlord Mick Carter, is currently taking a break from filming the BBC One soap, following reports he had been suffering from exhaustion. The soap insider added that the reasons behind Dyer's time off screen will become clearer as his character's storyline progresses.

A spokesperson for the BBC denied reports Dyer had fallen out with the show's producers. "Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses nor has he quit the show." His character recently rekindled a possible affair with his daughter-in-law Whitney (played by Shona McGarty), who he kissed in the soap last year and again earlier this year after Albert Square's horrific bus crash.