Elor Azaria: Israeli soldier jailed for 18 months for shooting dead wounded Palestinian attacker

Sgt. Elor Azaria was embraced by his mother before receiving his sentence. Credit: APTN

An Israeli soldier who was caught on video shooting dead a wounded Palestinian attacker has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. The jail term, which nominally ends one of the most divisive cases in Israel's history, was half that requested by prosecutors for the manslaughter that Sergeant Elor Azaria was found guilty of last month at a military court. Prosecutors had asked for three to five years, well below the top punishment of 20 years, noting the victim had only minutes earlier carried out an attack.

The Israeli soldier's sentence comes after one of the most divisive cases in Israel's history. Credit: APTN

Sgt Azaria, then 19, killed the incapacitated Abdul Fatah al-Sharif, 21, after a knife attack in the occupied West Bank last March. He shot him in the head as he lay on the ground after the attack in the old city of Hebron in which an Israeli soldier was stabbed and another Palestinian attacker killed. The defendant said he thought al-Sharif might be wearing an explosive vest, but prosecutors said he was motivated by revenge.

Warning: This video contains images that some may find distressing

Footage of the shooting was widely shared on social media and led to the Israeli army being accused by Palestinian officials of extra-judicial killing. The killed attacker's father, Yusri al-Sharif, told ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent in April last year that his son's death was criminal.