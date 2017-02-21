Emmanuel Macron: If you are shy (on EU) you are dead

Emmanuel Macron, the soft left candidate to be president of France, is in London to woo the 400,000 odd French citizens who live in London - and whose votes could make a big difference to the outcome of the spring election.

Before an evening rally of several thousand French people in Westminster, he met journalists.

And he was refreshingly frank in answering our questions, especially in relation to the talks he'd just finished with Theresa May.

Among his messages were: