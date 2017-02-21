Emmanuel Macron: If you are shy (on EU) you are dead
Emmanuel Macron, the soft left candidate to be president of France, is in London to woo the 400,000 odd French citizens who live in London - and whose votes could make a big difference to the outcome of the spring election.
Before an evening rally of several thousand French people in Westminster, he met journalists.
And he was refreshingly frank in answering our questions, especially in relation to the talks he'd just finished with Theresa May.
Among his messages were:
- 1) during any transition arrangement for the UK as we leave the European Union, we must remain subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice - which is anathema to many of Theresa May's colleagues;
- 2) if we want a special deal for the City in respect of access to the single market, what's known as a passport, we would not be able to impose any new restrictions on immigration from the EU (which is why most bankers now work on the assumption that there's no prospect of this passport);
- 3) he implied the best kind of Trade deal with the EU that the UK can hope for is one equivalent to Canada's - which is a long way short of the market access we currently enjoy;
- 4) he told me, as he was leaving, that he did think talks on the divorce settlement and a new trade deal should and could be held in tandem, which is music to Theresa May's ears;
- 5) he wants a special and close relationship with the UK, on defence and security in particular, after we've left the EU;
- 6) when we leave, he does want a renegotiation of the Le Touquet agreement - which puts the British border in Calais and makes it hard for asylum seekers and migrants to enter the UK;
- 7) he will be campaigning in the French presidential election on a platform that is diametrically opposite to that of the far right Front National leader Marine le Pen - namely for a reinforced eurozone and EU.
He said David Cameron lost the EU referendum because he argued for the EU on a "yes, but" basis.
And although there are risks for him in not trimming his pro-EU stance in the face of le Pen's anti-Europeanism, he said "if you are shy, you are dead".