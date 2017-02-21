Gurinder Chadha: Viceroy's House inspired by my family experience of Partition of India

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

British-Indian director Gurinder Chadha's latest film is one of her most personal yet. Viceroy's House is set during the Partition in 1947, when India split to create Pakistan. Fourteen million people were forced to leave their homes, including Gurinder's grandmother, aunties and uncles, who were all refugees.

Gurinder's grandmother, seen here, lost one of her daughter's during the Partition Credit: Supplied

The film was inspired by the events Gurinder's family went through leading up to the Partition. She said making the film was one of the most emotional experiences of her life.

I had to make a film about what happened in 1947 and how it effected generations since and also for my children who know nothing about what happened. Making Viceroy's House was one of the most emotional experiences of my life. – Gurinder Chadha

Millions found themselves fleeing to the right side of the border in 1947 Credit: PA

On August 15, 1947, British India was partitioned into the new states of India and Pakistan, resulting in widespread violence. The film tells the story of the final six months of British Rule in India after 300 years. It follows life in the Viceroy's House - the home of the British rulers of India. Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonnerville, who plays the last Viceroy Lord Mountbatten in the film, said he was honoured to tell the story alongside Gurinder.

He said: "I think this film could have only really been made by her. It is very much her story, her family's story or the roots of her family. "She is a British-Asian director, having made some glorious comedies and films with a great lens of British, Asian culture on them. "It's a deeply personal story for her and it was a very honour to try and tell that story with her." The film, which is released next month, will coincide with the 70th Anniversary of the Independence of India and the founding of Pakistan.