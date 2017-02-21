- ITV Report
-
Lindsay Lohan: I have found peace and solace in life
American actress Lindsay Lohan has said she has "found a lot of solace in my life, a lot of peace."
In an exclusive interview with Good Morning Britain, The Parent Trap and Mean Girls star said she is currently finding her spiritual self with Islam.
She told the programme: "Studying the Koran is something I found solace in, a religion where I found a lot of peace."
"I have reached inside and I found what I want my intentions to be in the world... focusing on taking control of what I want out of life."
Ms Lohan, 30, has been pictured with the Koran and has made various references on social media to the Muslim faith but has denied having already converted.
"You can't just convert to a religion overnight - it's a culture and practice [and] I don't want to comment on something I haven't finished", she told the programme.
The actress was also left intimidated after being "racially profiled" while wearing a headscarf before catching a flight from Heathrow to New York.
She said: "I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and racially profiled... the first time in my life.
"She opened my passport and saw 'Lindsay Lohan' and started immediately apologising, but then said: 'Please take off your headscarf.'
"I did, I mean it's okay. But what scared me was, that moment, how would another woman who doesn't feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?"
The child star has previously battled drink and drug addiction but defended her "chaotic" actions on the programme, saying she was just a teenager.
"People like to harp on about the past. I was 16, 17..."
"I was working so much, I was surrounding myself with probably the wrong people.. places and things. Going out and drinking was an easy thing to do.
"My escape was acting. I found therapy through acting and singing."
She added: "I noticed there was a point where I didn't want to go out and night, so I would just stay at home.
"I lost all my friends because I wasn't fun to them anymore. I should've listened to my mom and gone back home."