Lindsay Lohan: I have found peace and solace in life

American actress Lindsay Lohan has said she has "found a lot of solace in my life, a lot of peace."

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning Britain, The Parent Trap and Mean Girls star said she is currently finding her spiritual self with Islam.

She told the programme: "Studying the Koran is something I found solace in, a religion where I found a lot of peace."

"I have reached inside and I found what I want my intentions to be in the world... focusing on taking control of what I want out of life."

Ms Lohan, 30, has been pictured with the Koran and has made various references on social media to the Muslim faith but has denied having already converted.