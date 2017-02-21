Man who used sledgehammer to smash up Donald Trump Hollywood star avoids jail

A man who used a pickaxe and sledgehammer to ruin Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has avoided jail.

James Lambert Otis, 53, was filmed disfiguring the star, erected in 2007, with tools in October last year - two weeks before Mr Trump won the presidency.

The star was damaged to the extent that Mr Trump's name could barely be recognised, while a brass medallion was also removed by Otis.

Video footage purporting to be of the attack showed Otis dressed in a high-visibility jacket and a red hard-hat as he went to work on the star.