Mary Berry 'never tempted' to follow Bake Off to Channel 4

Mary Berry was never offered the opportunity to stay with the Great British Bake Off when it was poached by Channel 4, the hit television show's 81-year-old star has admitted, adding that she was never tempted by the suggestion of more money.

She told Radio Times magazine "no one was more surprised than me" when Bake Off left the BBC.

Asked if she had been tempted to follow the show by the prospect of a bigger pay cheque, the queen of baking replied: "No, I wasn't. And anyway, I was never asked to go."

"I avoided being asked. It was suggested what would happen if I did go to Channel 4, what I would get, the advantages," she said.

"But I didn't ever have a meeting with them. I'd made up my mind. To me, it's an honour to be on the BBC. I was brought up on it."