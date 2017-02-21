Mild air moving away

Milder air moving away in the next 24 hours.

A frost free night for many of us with overnight rain sliding into southern Britain - disappointingly dull and damp with the steadiest rain through Wales and The West Country. Expect patchy rain and drizzle elsewhere.

For the Midlands northwards drier with the best of any brighter breaks further east.

Scotland will be prone to blustery downpours all day.

Everywhere will feel chilly as temperatures start to slip - a colder day across Scotland and the northern half of Britain and Northern Ireland.

Lucy Verasamy Weather Presenter