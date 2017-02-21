- ITV Report
Move to oust Commons Speaker John Bercow faltering as few MPs sign up
An attempt to oust John Bercow as Speaker of the House of Commons appears to be faltering after just four extra MPs signed a motion of no confidence.
Mr Bercow came under fire for his forthright comments essentially banning US president Donald Trump from addressing MPs and peers in Westminster Hall during his forthcoming state visit.
Tory former minister James Duddridge tabled the early day motion to have Mr Bercow removed, but at the end of the first day back for MPs after recess there were only five names backing the no-confidence motion.
Those were Tories Mr Duddridge, Alec Shelbrooke, Andrew Bridgen, Karl McCartney and Daniel Kawczynski.
Mr Duddridge said he believed around 20 other MPs could sign later today.
But he added: "People said, I'm going to sign if its 50 people or 100 people, so there is safety in numbers, so we will wait and see."
Last week it emerged Mr Bercow has received thousands of letters and emails about his decision on Mr Trump - the vast majority of then supportive.
According to a freedom of information request, of the more than 4,000 letters and emails received, 3,227 were supportive of Mr Bercow's attack on Mr Trump, while 854 opposed his position.