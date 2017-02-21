Move to oust Commons Speaker John Bercow faltering as few MPs sign up

An attempt to oust John Bercow as Speaker of the House of Commons appears to be faltering after just four extra MPs signed a motion of no confidence.

Mr Bercow came under fire for his forthright comments essentially banning US president Donald Trump from addressing MPs and peers in Westminster Hall during his forthcoming state visit.

Tory former minister James Duddridge tabled the early day motion to have Mr Bercow removed, but at the end of the first day back for MPs after recess there were only five names backing the no-confidence motion.