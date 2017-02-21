Prince Harry: Pride must not stop people talking about mental illness

Prince Harry watched today as one of the country's top female chief executives opened up about her own battles with mental illness.

During his visit to the headquarters of Virgin Money, His Royal Highness also warned that 'pride can become very dangerous' when trying to cope with stress.

The Prince's visit was part of a campaign to promote his charity, Heads Together, ahead of the London Marathon.

The CEO of Virgin Money Jayne-Anne Gadhia admitted in front of hundreds of her staff that she had suffered from depression.

She said it was something she then considered to be a sign of weakness.

But she urged staff to talk about mental health issues and own up when they are affected.

Ms Gadhia has never before admitted to her illness.