Pie-eating goalie Wayne Shaw resigns from Sutton United

A betting company offered odds on the 'roly poly goalie' eating the pastry item while his side were playing against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday.

Speaking to the Independent, Shaw said: "A few of the lads said to me earlier on, 'What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?' I said, 'I don't know, I've eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on'."

"As I say what is that? Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie? I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down."

Manager Paul Doswell, who also employs Shaw as part of his coaching team, said: "Wayne has become a global superstar on the back of being 20st. He's made that a chance to get more media coverage off the back of it. It wouldn't surprise me. I don't think it shows us in the best light."