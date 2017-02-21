Runaway bull leads police on wild goose chase through New York

A bull which escaped from an abattoir led police on a two hour wild goose chase through the streets of New York.

The runaway bull escaped from the Aziz Slaughter House at around 10am on Tuesday morning, eluding countless attempts by police to box it in as it trotted though the Jamaica area of Queens with several tranquilliser darts - which appeared to have little effect on the determined animal - stuck in its back.

There were no reports of the bull causing any injuries during the chase, though it did rip the door off a car.

The bovine was eventually corralled in a back garden, and although it was reportedly offered a home by Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in New Jersey, it died while being transported.