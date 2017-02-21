- ITV Report
Storm Doris to bring heavy rain and strong winds to UK
Gusts up to 80mph are set to hit the UK shores later this week as Storm Doris arrives from the Atlantic, the Met Office has said.
The storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of east and north-west England, Wales, and the Midlands when it arrives on Thursday.
Emma Sharples, Met Office forecaster, said: "We have got a fairly active area of low pressure coming in from the Atlantic.
"It is strengthening as it moves eastwards to the UK," she added.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning, which stipulates: "Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris."
A weather warning is also in place for Scotland, which could see "treacherous" and blizzard-like conditions on Thursday.
However Storm Doris is expected to move on quickly, with the worst of the weather over by Thursday evening.