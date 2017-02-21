Storm Doris to bring heavy rain and strong winds to UK

Gusts up to 80mph are set to hit the UK shores later this week as Storm Doris arrives from the Atlantic, the Met Office has said.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of east and north-west England, Wales, and the Midlands when it arrives on Thursday.

Emma Sharples, Met Office forecaster, said: "We have got a fairly active area of low pressure coming in from the Atlantic.

"It is strengthening as it moves eastwards to the UK," she added.