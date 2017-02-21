Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw under investigation by Gambling Commission

The Gambling Commission is investigating whether any betting regulations were breached during Sutton United's FA Cup defeat to Arsenal on Monday.

Before the game, a bookmaker had offered a price of 8/1 for United's reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw to eat a pie "live on air" during the match.

In the 86th minute, the 46-year-old was pictured eating a pie standing by the substitutes bench.

Richard Watson, Gambling Commission enforcement and intelligence director said: "Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened.

"As part of that we'll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its licence requirement to conduct its business with integrity."

An FA spokesperson said: "We are investigating to establish whether there has been any breach of The FA rules relating to betting."