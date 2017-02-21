Zoo accidentally kills off 11 exotic birds

A zoo killed 11 of their exotic birds by accident after keepers buried poison in their enclosure to eliminate rats.

Poisonous pellets aimed at killing vermin were buried around the animal enclosure after five of the brightly-coloured birds were killed by rats when they landed on the ground.

But the pellets were brought up to ground level by the rats and eaten, instead, by the unsuspecting rainbow lorikeets.

The Australian-native birds were decimated while still in their enclosure last week when their numbers fell from 26 last November to just ten.

Drusillas Park in East Sussex was forced to call in pest controllers after five lorikeets died between November and January after being attacked by rats, and decided to bury rat poison underground in the enclosure.

But an "unprecedented situation" meant rats increased in number and became bolder, and the rodents dropped the poison above ground.