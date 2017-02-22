Bavaria passes draft law to ban full-face veil in schools and universities

Bavaria is set to roll out a ban of the full-face veil in a number of public places, including schools.

The southern German state will also prohibit the wearing of the Islamic veil in universities, government workplaces and polling stations.

A decision to issue the ban comes just seven months before federal elections, with immigration set to be a dominating issue.

Bavarian conservatives, the sister party to Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, currently govern the region, and hope to stave votes off the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party.