Brit Awards 2017: Everything you need to know

This year's nominees include Craig David, Anne-Marie, Alan Walker, Christine and the Queens, Calum Scott and Nao Credit: PA

Music stars Adele, Bruno Mars and The 1975 will be among those hoping to go home with a Brit Award tonight as the yearly celebration of the music industry's best talent returns.

Taking place at London's O2 arena this year's event will continue the tradition of honouring both British and International musicians with a star-studded "extravaganza" that will feature performances from Katy Perry and Robbie Williams.

Emma Willis, who will present the awards ceremony with Dermot O'Leary, said that this year's show will be bigger than ever, telling reporters ahead of the event that "the stage is enormous - I think it's the biggest one they've ever had."

This year's ceremony will take place at the O2 Credit: APTN
Presenter Emma Willis says this year's event will be bigger than ever Credit: APTN

Speaking backstage before the show Willis added: "You've got Katy Perry, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran - I mean I'd go to that gig."

Hailed as the biggest event in the British music calendar this year's awards will also pay tribute to former Wham! singer George Michael who died on Christmas Day, aged just 53.

What time do the Brits start?

  • The Awards ceremony will kick-off on ITV at 7.30pm, with the action from the red carpet and backstage broadcast on ITV2 from 6.30pm and after the show at 10pm.

Who are the 2017 Brit Awards nominees?

Craig David Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

British Male Solo Artist

  • Craig David
  • David Bowie
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Skepta
  • Kano
Nao Credit: Matt Crossick/ PA

British Female Solo Artist

  • Anohni
  • Ellie Goulding
  • Emeli Sande
  • Lianne La Havas
  • Nao
Little Mix Credit: Yui Mok/PA

British Group

  • The 1975
  • Bastille
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Little Mix
  • Radiohead
Rag'n'Bone Man Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

British Breakthrough Act

  • Anne-Marie
  • Blossoms
  • Rag'n'Bone Man
  • Skepta
  • Stormzy
Calum Scott Credit: Matt Crossick/ PA

British Single

  • Alan Walker - Faded
  • Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own
  • Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
  • Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie - Rockabye
  • Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
  • James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
  • Jonas Blue ft. Dakota - Fast Car
  • Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex
  • Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson - Girls Like
  • Zayn - Pillowtalk
Michael Kiwanuka Credit: Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

MasterCard British Album Of The Year

  • The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
  • David Bowie - Blackstar
  • Kano - Made In The Manor
  • Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate
  • Skepta - Konnichiwa
Zayn Credit: cott Kirkland/PictureGroup

British Artist Video Of The Year

  • Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
  • Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
  • Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie - Rockabye
  • James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
  • Jonas Blue ft. Dakota - Fast Car
  • Little Mix ft. Sean Paul - Hair
  • One Direction - History
  • Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson - Girls Like
  • Zayn - Pillowtalk

International Male Solo Artist

  • Bon Iver
  • Bruno Mars
  • Drake
  • Leonard Cohen
  • The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

  • Beyonce
  • Christine And The Queens
  • Rihanna
  • Sia
  • Solange

International Group

  • A Tribe Called Quest
  • Drake & Future
  • Kings Of Leon
  • Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
  • Twenty One Pilots
