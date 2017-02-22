Brit Awards 2017: Everything you need to know

Music stars Adele, Bruno Mars and The 1975 will be among those hoping to go home with a Brit Award tonight as the yearly celebration of the music industry's best talent returns.

Taking place at London's O2 arena this year's event will continue the tradition of honouring both British and International musicians with a star-studded "extravaganza" that will feature performances from Katy Perry and Robbie Williams.

Emma Willis, who will present the awards ceremony with Dermot O'Leary, said that this year's show will be bigger than ever, telling reporters ahead of the event that "the stage is enormous - I think it's the biggest one they've ever had."