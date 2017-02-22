- ITV Report
-
Brit Awards 2017: Full list of the winners
The Brits saw two awards handed to the late David Bowie and tributes to George Michael.
Here is a full list of the winners:
- British Female Solo Artist - Emeli Sande
- British Group - The 1975
- British Male Solo Artist - David Bowie
- British Breakthrough Act - Rag'n'Bone Man
- British Single - Little Mix, "Shout Out to My Ex"
- Global Success - Adele
- Critics' Choice - Rag'n'Bone Man
- International Male Solo Artist - Drake
- International Female Solo Artist - Beyonce
- International Group - A Tribe Called Quest
- British Video - One Direction, "History"
- British Album of the Year - David Bowie, "Black Star"
- Brits Icon - Robbie Williams