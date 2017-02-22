Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Brit Awards 2017: Full list of the winners

Little Mix won British Single for 'Shout Out to My Ex'. Credit: PA

The Brits saw two awards handed to the late David Bowie and tributes to George Michael.

Here is a full list of the winners:

  • British Female Solo Artist - Emeli Sande
  • British Group - The 1975
  • British Male Solo Artist - David Bowie
  • British Breakthrough Act - Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man picks up the British Breakthrough Act award. Credit: PA
  • British Single - Little Mix, "Shout Out to My Ex"
  • Global Success - Adele
  • Critics' Choice - Rag'n'Bone Man
  • International Male Solo Artist - Drake
  • International Female Solo Artist - Beyonce
Emeli Sande performed and won British Female Solo Artist. Credit: PA
  • International Group - A Tribe Called Quest
  • British Video - One Direction, "History"
  • British Album of the Year - David Bowie, "Black Star"
  • Brits Icon - Robbie Williams
The 1975 won British Group. Credit: PA
