Brits 2017: Katy Perry 'targets Donald Trump and Theresa May' during performance

The American singer was joined on stage by two dancing skeletons appeared to be dressed how the US president and the British prime minister were when they met in Washington last month.

Katy Perry appeared to take aim at Donald Trump and Theresa May during her performance at the Brit Awards on Wednesday.

President Trump's puppet wore a long red tie and clutched the hand of Mrs May in the red skirt and jacket.

Perry, who performed her new single 'Chained To The Rhythm', campaigned for Hillary Clinton in last year's US election.

Her latest music video warns against "living in a bubble" as she visits a dystopian theme park.

Many people on Twitter were quick to notice the resemblance to the two world leaders.