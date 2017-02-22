Ex-Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang jailed for 20 months over corruption

The former leader of Hong Kong Donald Tsang has been jailed for 20 months after being convicted of corruption over a luxury apartment.

Tsang, 72, who served as the autonomous territory's chief executive between 2005 and 2012, had planned to rent a penthouse owned by a businessman whose company wanted to obtain a radio licence.

Tsang failed to declare the connection, and argued that it was too distant to require doing so, but was convicted 8-1 by a jury.

He was found not guilty on a second count.

Judge Andrew Chan said he was prepared to sentence Donald Tsang to 30 months in jail, but took off 10 months because of his good character and contribution to Hong Kong.

"Never in my judicial career have I seen a man fallen from such a height," judge Chan said.

"However, it is not in dispute that the defendant has dedicated himself to public service for the past forty years."

Tsang's case is one of several recent cases that have shaken public confidence and raised concerns about cosy ties between Hong Kong's leaders and wealthy tycoons.