Helen Bailey's fiancé found guilty of her murder

Helen Bailey with fiance Ian Stewart. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The fiancé of children's author Helen Bailey has been found guilty of her murder. Ian Stewart was found guilty of drugging and killing Ms Bailey in a long-planned plot to acquire her riches. Following the outcome of the trial police have now said the "sudden, unexpected" death of Stewart's first wife, Diane - who was found in the couple's garden in 2010 - will be re-examined. Driven by greed, Stewart, of Baldock Road, Royston, Hertfordshire, spent months poisoning the Electra Brown writer with his prescription anti-insomnia drug, Zopiclone, possibly slipping it into her morning scrambled eggs. In the weeks prior to her death, Ms Bailey became panicked by her deteriorating state of mind, expressing concern to loved ones, and conducting internet searches of "can't stop falling asleep".

A pillowcase found next to Ms Bailey's body led the prosecution to suggest Stewart had smothered her while she was sedated. The 51-year-old's body was found in a cesspit in the grounds of her home in Royston, in July 2016, three months after she vanished on April 11, 2016, and after several days of police searches on the property. Ms Bailey's beloved dog, Boris, was found alongside her. Stewart, himself a widower, scoped out the vulnerable widow through a bereavement blog she ran - Planet Grief - in 2011,and contacted her through a Facebook group for the bereaved. Within a year of Ms Bailey's first husband drowning while on holiday, Stewart launched a "love-bombing" offensive, leading the author to believe she had found her "happy ending". Overtime Stewart earned way into the author's trust and later her £3.3 million estate, becoming the chief heir to her fortune in a re-written will and gaining power of attorney over her affairs.

Ian Stewart's arrest caught on bodycam. Credit: Police

Stewart stood to gain around £1.8 million from her investment portfolio, plus the value of their home in Royston and her coastal cottage in Kent. Just hours after killing the author, Stewart Hours increased a standing order to himself from Ms Bailey's account, earning him an extra £12,000 over the three months following her disappearance, during which he played the part of a man wounded by his bride-to-be's abandonment. "She was being grossly deceived by someone who was preying on her," prosecutor Stuart Trimmer told the trial. Following the six-week trial at St Albans Crown Court the jury found Stewart guilty of murder, fraud, preventing a lawful burial and three counts of perverting the course of justice at the six-week trial at St Albans Crown Court. Stewart remained emotionless in the dock as the verdicts were delivered.

The author's family welcomed the verdict, but said her death had left them lingering in a "long shadow of loss". Ms Bailey's brother, John, attended court for almost every day of her killer's trial, while their elderly mother Eileen broke down as she gave her testimony. The family said in a statement: "Despite this victory for justice there can be no celebration. "Our families have been devastated and nothing can ever bring Helen back to us, or truly right this wrong. "A long shadow of loss has been cast over the lives of so many who will always remember Helen with enduring love and affection." They added that their "thoughts are very much with Ian's family".

Helen Bailey and her Dachshund Boris. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees