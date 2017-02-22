Horrific death of 18-month-old Shi-Anne Downer 'might have been prevented', damning review finds

Shi-Anne Downer died after suffering months of abuse. Credit: Pool

The abuse an 18-month-old girl suffered at the hands of her legal guardian before her death might have been prevented, a damning review into her care has concluded. Kandyce Downer, 35, was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years for inflicting over 150 untreated and "non-accidental" injuries on Shi-Anne Downer over several months. The baby suffered broken ribs, leg fractures and injuries to her spine, face and neck. She died from a combination of septicemia and blunt chest trauma in September 2015.

Kandyce Downer was made Shi-Anne's guardian in January 2015. Credit: West Midlands Police

The Serious Case Review, led by Dr Russell Wate, concluded that whilst Shi-Anne's death could not have been predicted, they found her injuries might have been prevented by more "professional involvement and supervision of Kandyce Downer and her children". It concluded:

There was a poor exchange of information

Insufficient discussion between involved agencies

Too much focus on Kandyce Downer's wants rather than the child’s needs

A superficial assessment by an external agency commissioned by the city council

Little challenge on behalf of Shi-Anne and her lifelong interests

Consultant paediatrician Dr Ben Stanhope told the court the baby girl was in "excruciating pain", and said the injuries to her lips were the "most severe" he had seen in more than 20 years in his profession.

Shi-Anne Downer's death was described as "horrific" in court. Credit: Pool

Shi-Anne Downer was removed from her biological parents because of their history of drug and alcohol abuse, and was looked after by an experienced foster carer, Jane Murray, when Mrs Downer, a mother-of-four and distant relative, applied for her care. The baby, described as a "sweet, placid little girl", was placed in Downer's care in January 2015 and re-named Keegan. She died eight months later. Penny Thompson, Independent Chair of the Birmingham Safeguarding Children Board, said the case has led to a review of all child services in the area "to ensure that children are being well cared for". She said: "It also provides lessons for all areas, and I hope will inform the improvement of assessment, planning and child-centred practice, nationally."

Shi-Anne Downer was beaten to death by her legal guardian in 2015. Credit: ITV News

On behalf of all the agencies that sit on the Safeguarding Board I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Shi-Anne’s birth family, the foster family who cared so well for her before she was placed with the Special Guardian, and all those who knew and loved her. This tragic case has informed the improvement of services in Birmingham and will go on to contribute to the training and culture of learning that our Safeguarding Partnership is committed to. Whilst nothing can bring Shi-Anne back; she will not be forgotten. – Penny Thompson, Independent Chair of the Birmingham Safeguarding Children Board