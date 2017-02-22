- ITV Report
-
Hotpoint issue safety warning urging customers to 'unplug' tumble dryers
The makers of Hotpoint and Indesit has changed its advice and warned customers not to use their tumble dryers if they are subject to a recall.
Indesit said the advice follows a safety review of their products, which "identified a potential concern with two types of tumble dryers manufactured between April 2004 and September 2015."
The affected brands are:
- Hotpoint
- Indesit
- Creda
They said, in some cases, excess fluff can come into contact with the heating element and present a fire risk.
The company, which has acquired Hotpoint and Indesit brands, advised customers to "unplug" affected tumble dryers and "do not use it" until they are modified by an engineer.
Whirlpool tumble driers are not affected by the safety announcement.
Hotpoint said they are activating a "service action plan in order to provide our consumers with products that are updated to higher safety and quality standards."