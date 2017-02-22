- ITV Report
Hundreds of hotels in UK withholding their poor food hygiene ratings from public
Hundreds of hotels in the UK have poor food hygiene ratings, some which need improvement urgently, but are withholding this from public view.
A total of 652 hotels - including one with five stars and two with AA Rosettes - B&Bs and guesthouses have ratings that indicate improvement is necessary.
Each of the establishments received a rating of two or below from their local authority, based on the Food Standards Agency's (FSA) 0-5 scale, according to Which? Travel.
Under current legislation, however, hotels in the UK and Scotland are not required to publicly display ratings, unlike in Wales and Northern Ireland.
Among the under-achieving hotels were London's five-star Royal Horseguards in Westminster and four-star Novotel in Birmingham.
Both received a hygiene rating of just two, with Novotel's rating being for "high-risk food... out of temperature control".
The worst ratings included four-star Copthorne Hotel in Birmingham, which scored one, where inspectors discovered raw meat stored next to sauces in a fridge as well as out-of-date seafood.
Best Western's Dean Court Hotel in York, which boasts two AA Rosettes, was also awarded a one rating for food hygiene.
Which? Travel sent undercover researchers to eight hotels in London, Birmingham and Northumberland with a food hygiene rating of between zero and two, finding that not one visibly displayed its rating at the time of the visit.
Hotels, B&Bs or guesthouses are not currently required to publicly display ratings, but Which? are calling for this to be made mandatory.
The FSA is currently contemplating such a scheme.
Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said: "Around nine in 10 of us eat at least one meal in our overnight accommodation so it's vital that hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses have high standards of food hygiene.
"We know that displaying the rating outside the premises encourages higher standards, which is why we support the FSA case for a compulsory display scheme for the whole of the UK."