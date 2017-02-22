Hundreds of hotels in UK withholding their poor food hygiene ratings from public

Hundreds of hotels in the UK have poor food hygiene ratings, some which need improvement urgently, but are withholding this from public view.

A total of 652 hotels - including one with five stars and two with AA Rosettes - B&Bs and guesthouses have ratings that indicate improvement is necessary.

Each of the establishments received a rating of two or below from their local authority, based on the Food Standards Agency's (FSA) 0-5 scale, according to Which? Travel.

Under current legislation, however, hotels in the UK and Scotland are not required to publicly display ratings, unlike in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Among the under-achieving hotels were London's five-star Royal Horseguards in Westminster and four-star Novotel in Birmingham.

Both received a hygiene rating of just two, with Novotel's rating being for "high-risk food... out of temperature control".

The worst ratings included four-star Copthorne Hotel in Birmingham, which scored one, where inspectors discovered raw meat stored next to sauces in a fridge as well as out-of-date seafood.

Best Western's Dean Court Hotel in York, which boasts two AA Rosettes, was also awarded a one rating for food hygiene.