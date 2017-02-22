Kim Jong-nam death: North Korean embassy diplomat suspected in case

A diplomat from the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur is being sought over the death of Kim Jong-nam.

The official is one of eight North Korean nationals wanted for questioning in connection with his death last week.

Kim, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died on his way to hospital after appearing to be attacked by two women at Kuala Lumpur airport.

A belief that North Korea planned the killing of Kim forms part of Malaysian police's investigation.

On Wednesday, the country's police chief said the two females pictured in airport CCTV were trained to wipe toxins on Kim's face before washing their hands.