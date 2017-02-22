Life expectancy predicted to top 90 for the first time by 2030

Life expectancy of humans is set to exceed 90 for the first time, according to new research.

Girls born in South Korea in 2030 will be the first to break the 90 barrier, researchers from Imperial College have forecast.

Good childhood nutrition and access to healthcare, coupled with low blood pressure and levels of smoking, are thought to contribute to high life expectancy in the east Asian country.

The study, funded by the UK Medical Research Council and published in The Lancet, also suggests that the life expectancy gap between men and women in the UK is narrowing.

Based on long-term data on mortality, researchers found that British men born in 2030 are expected to live until they are 82.5 years.

Women, meanwhile, are predicted to have a life expectancy of 85.3 years - a 2.8-year gap.