Madonna shares photo of newly adopted daughters in matching tracksuits

Pop star Madonna has posted a photo on Instagram of her newly adopted daughters in matching Adidas tracksuits.

The 58-year-old shared the image of her twin girls along with a message saying "Today's blessing brought to you by Adidas!".

The Malawian twins are dressed in gold and black tracksuits with gold ribbons and red nail polish to complete their look.

The singer recently announced to the world she had completed the adoption process of the four-year-old girls when she posted another photo to Instagram.

The image showed the sisters in matching polka dot dresses as they walked with their new mum through the middle of a field in Malawi.