- ITV Report
Pensioner arrested over offensive messages to MPs
A 73-year-old man has been arrested in West Sussex on suspicion of sending offensive social media messages to two MPs.
The pensioner was arrested in West Sussex at around 8.05am today.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said an investigation was started by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command with the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.
The police spokesperson added: "These are not being treated as terrorist incidents."
The man is being held in custody at a West Sussex police station.