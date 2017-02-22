Pensioner arrested over offensive messages to MPs

A 73-year-old man has been arrested in West Sussex on suspicion of sending offensive social media messages to two MPs.

The pensioner was arrested in West Sussex at around 8.05am today.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said an investigation was started by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command with the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

The police spokesperson added: "These are not being treated as terrorist incidents."

The man is being held in custody at a West Sussex police station.