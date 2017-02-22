Trevor Timon: Man who killed banker Oliver Dearlove with one punch cleared of murder

A unemployed man who admitted the the one-punch manslaughter of banker Oliver Dearlove has been cleared of his murder.

Plasterer Trevor Timon, 31, delivered a "powerful" left hook to Oliver Dearlove's head, knocking him unconscious, a court heard.

The defendant, who had a history of violence, denied intending to seriously hurt the 30-year-old and said he was just "p***** off" at one of his friends for making a racist comment.

Timon, of Plumstead, south-east London, admitted manslaughter but was cleared of murder after a jury deliberated for three hours.

Mr Dearlove, of New Eltham, worked as a relationship manager at Duncan Lawrie Private Bank having previously held a position at Coutts, the bank used by the Queen.

On August 27 last year, he had been eating and drinking with old Portsmouth University friends in Blackheath, south-east London.

At about half past midnight, they left Zerodegrees microbrewery and walked past Mordens nightclub where Timon had bought champagne for a group of women at a birthday party.