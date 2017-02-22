PCs face gross misconduct hearing after buying tea before attending emergency call

Two police officers will face a gross misconduct hearing after stopping to buy tea at McDonald's before attending an emergency call for a suicidal woman.

Fahima Begum, 22, was found hanged at her east London home, after a friend called 999 to say she had sent him a suicidal text and was not answering her door.

The original call to the ambulance service was referred to police with the second-highest grading, meaning officers must get to the scene within 60 minutes, although regulations state they should attend as soon as possible.

But an investigation showed Pc Gavin Bateman and Pc Tony Stephenson stopped to buy cups of tea at a fast food outlet before driving to a roundabout where they waited for 24 minutes before contacting the concerned friend.

Ms Begum was found dead at an address in Poplar in the early hours of April 16 2015.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said the delay between police accepting the call and attending Ms Begum's home was "significant", and referred the matter for a two-day hearing later this month.