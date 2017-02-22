Footage released showing Harrison Ford's plane in near miss with passenger jet

Footage has been released of the moment actor Harrison Ford had a near miss with a passenger jet at a Californian airport.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor mistakenly flew the single-engine plane just feet above an airliner taxiing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Footage shows the American Airlines Boeing 737 taxiing slowly, when the 74-year-old's yellow plane suddenly zooms in from the right, flying low over the jet and casting its shadow down the middle of the 737 before landing on the taxiway.

Ford was supposed to land on a runway that lands parallel to the taxiway.

In a previously-released sound from air traffic control, Ford asks: "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

The American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew members aboard, departed safely for Dallas, Texas, a few minutes later.

The video also shows the same landing, but from a different angle.

No reason has been given for why Ford made the mistake and his publicist has not replied to requests for comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Ford collects vintage planes, but has had several close-calls and a serious accident in March 2015 when he was injured in his Second World War-era trainer as it crashed on a Los Angeles golf course.