- ITV Report
-
Princess Diana's most memorable outfits to go on display
Several 'most memorable' outfits worn by Princess Diana are set to go on display in an exhibition celebrating her status as a fashion icon.
Diana worked with several British and international designers on her outfits and was respected as a fashion icon and innovator before her death in 1997.
The pieces on display featured throughout Diana's life from before her marriage to Prince Charles and after their divorce in 1996.
The outfits include a stunning Grace Kelly-inspired gown worn by the late Princess to the Cannes Film Festival, an outfit famously seen at the White House when she danced with John Travolta, and a green velvet evening dress she wore for a Vanity Fair photo shoot with Mario Testino in 1997.
'Diana: Her Fashion Story' opens at Kensington Palace on Friday, February 24 and will run throughout the year.