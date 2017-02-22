Sleeping for over nine hours 'could be a sign of Alzheimer's'

A long night's sleep can be refreshing - but it could also be an early warning sign of Alzheimer's, scientists have said.

New research suggests that people who regularly get in more than nine hours in bed may be showing early symptoms of the disease.

A US study found participants who consistently slept over nine hours were twice as likely to develop Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia over the next 10 years as those sleeping less.

Researchers believe that it is a side-effect of changes in the brain caused by dementing illnesses.

Study leader Dr Matthew Pase, from Boston University Medical Center, hopes that the findings could help identify dementia sufferers earlier and help ensure they get appropriate treatment.