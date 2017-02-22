Stormy conditions sweep in overnight

Turning wet and windy from the west overnight with particularly heavy rain expected across northern parts of Ireland (up to 30mm) giving the risk of localised flooding. As that rain sweeps in and hits the cold air across Scotland and far northern parts of England, it will turn to snow - particularly heavy across southern Scotland and the Southern Uplands including Edinburgh where an amber weather warning has been issued. Up to 30cm of snow is possible above 300m. Windy for everyone but especially windy in the central swathe from Wales across to the Midlands and East Anglia where an amber weather warning is in force. Gusts of 60-80mph are possible here. So wet and windy for everyone from tonight and throughout the day tomorrow before the system finally clears into the North Sea tomorrow evening. Expect travel disruption, structural damage and falling trees.