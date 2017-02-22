Families await minimum income immigration ruling

The UK's highest court is to rule on whether a minimum income barrier that stops thousands of British citizens from bringing a foreign spouse to the UK is lawful.

The measure that Britons must earn more than £18,600 before they can apply for spouses or partners from non-EEA (European Economic Area) states to join them is being challenged.

Previous rules only required a couple to demonstrate that they could maintain themselves without recourse to public funds.

Tens of thousands of British families have been separated by the ruling, brought in by Theresa May, then home secretary, in 2012.

Supreme Court justices will announce decisions in a number of challenges against the immigration requirement which opponents say is "obstructing family reunion for tens of thousands of people".

Following the launch of legal action, a High Court judge in London ruled in July 2013 that the introduction of the minimum income requirement (MIR), which increases if there are children, was an unjustified interference with human rights.