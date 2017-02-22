NASA: Three 'Earth-like planets' in newly discovered solar system

Scientists have spotted three 'Earth-like planets' in a newly discovered solar system which they believe may support life.

Astronomers have detected no less than seven Earth-sized worlds orbiting a cool dwarf star known as TRAPPIST-1, which lies 39 light years from Earth.

The six inner planets lie in a temperate zone where surface temperatures range from zero to 100C.

But at least three are thought to be capable of having oceans, increasing the likelihood of life.

No other star system known contains such a large number of Earth-sized and probably rocky planets.

Nasa said it would take about 44 million years to get to the solar system on a passenger plane.