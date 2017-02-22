Thrill seekers post video online of climb to top of Canary Wharf's One Canada Square

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Nail-biting footage of two thrill-seekers climbing to the top of One Canada Square in London's Canary Wharf has emerged online.

In the 10-and-a-half minute clip posted on YouTube, the two young men enter the second tallest building in the UK at night, before climbing over security barriers and then using the lifts and stairs to reach the top.

Arriving at the 50th storey the pair discover that the doors that lead to the roof are unlocked, and climb out onto the roof of the 770ft (235m) tower.

Once on the roof the pair decide to climb to the top of the building's iconic flashing pyramid so they can touch the top.

One of the pair is believed to be 19-year-old Harry Gallagher, who regularly posts videos on his YouTube channel - which has more than 510,000 subscribers - of himself climbing to the top of skyscrapers.

Also in the video is his friend who is referred to as "Dibs" and who's Instagram contains numerous pictures of the pair in unlikely locations.