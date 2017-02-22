Trump lashes out at 'so-called angry crowds' as tempers flare at Republican town hall meetings

Congressman Dave Brat, back to camera, answers questions during a town hall meeting. Credit: AP

Republican politicians have faced a barrage of questions about the Trump administration's agenda at hostile - and often boisterous - town hall meetings across America. Thousands of voters, in Republican and Democratic states, packed into events on Tuesday night to voice their anger at the direction the month-old Trump presidency was taking. Many expressed concern about the president's cabinet nominees, immigration policy and plans to scrap Obamacare, the former president's signature healthcare law. Senators and congressmen and women were booed, heckled and faced with chants of "do your job" as anger boiled over.

A constituent gestures as she responds to a question during a town hall meeting. Credit: AP

President Trump dismissed the fiery scenes as the work of liberal activists, suggesting the "so-called angry crowds" had been setup.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!

But just four weeks since Mr Trump took office, Republican lawmakers have been left bewildered by the level of anger and dissent from their anxious constituents - many of whom voted for the businessman back in November. The backlash has been likened to what the Democrats faced from the Tea Party in 2009.

People shouted at Republican Jason Chaffetz during his town hall meeting earlier this month. Credit: AP

Mitch McConnell, one of the most powerful members of the US Senate, was greeted by around 1,000 anti-Trump protesters outside his event in Kentucky. Elsewhere, one voter in Iowa told Senator Chuck Grassley: "It feels like we've got a juvenile running our country." Arkansas Representative Steve Womack was bombarded with calls for an investigation into Trump's ties with Russia. An increasingly frustrated Mr Womack told the crowd that, "You guys just want to investigate everybody" - prompting a furious response from one voter. "You guys wasted a lot of money on Benghazi, waste a little on Trump!" one man can be heard shouting.

