- ITV Report
Trump expected to repeal rules allowing transgender students to use toilets of their choice
Donald Trump's government is reportedly drafting legislation that will scrap nationwide rules protecting transgender students' rights to use toilets that match their gender identity.
Any such move would overturn landmark guidance put out under Barack Obama ordering schools to allow students to use the toilets of their choice - or potentially face the loss of state funding.
A draft White House document cancelling Obama's order is apparently circulating and could be released imminently, according to campaign groups who have been in touch with the president's administration over the issue.
"We are hearing that it will be rescinded today," said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.
LGBT campaigners have said that it is only right for transgender people to be allowed to use the toilets of their adopted gender, with students facing the prospect of being forced to drop out if they cannot relieve themselves.
That is bitterly opposed by some sections of the right wing. Some have said women could be put at risk of attacks by men as a result - though there is no documented evidence of any such incident.
Trump had changed his position on transgender rights during the course of his presidential campaign.
He initially said that trans people should use whichever toilet they feel most comfortable with, but later said states should be allowed to make their own rules on the subject after he came under criticism from some quarters of the Republican party.
Pro-LGBT campaigners have been sharing their distress at the prospect if the change while right-wingers tweeted in favour.