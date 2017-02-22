Trump expected to repeal rules allowing transgender students to use toilets of their choice

Donald Trump's government is reportedly drafting legislation that will scrap nationwide rules protecting transgender students' rights to use toilets that match their gender identity.

Any such move would overturn landmark guidance put out under Barack Obama ordering schools to allow students to use the toilets of their choice - or potentially face the loss of state funding.

A draft White House document cancelling Obama's order is apparently circulating and could be released imminently, according to campaign groups who have been in touch with the president's administration over the issue.

"We are hearing that it will be rescinded today," said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.