Turning stormy over next 24 hours

Disruptive, and for some, damaging gusts of wind expected over the next 24 hours as Storm Doris sweeps in from the Atlantic. For the rest of daylight hours, we will continue with a north/south split in conditions. A cold front lies from Wales to Norfolk; south of it, it's cloudy, mild and blustery and to the north it's windy and showery. Some of those showers turning wintry across higher ground. Conditions worsen for Northern Ireland throughout this evening and it's here that the rain will be heaviest with 20-30mm falling by the end of Thursday. Rain will turn to snow across much of Scotland and into Northumberland. An amber weather warning is in force for southern Scotland, especially the southern uplands where areas above 300m could see 20-30cm of snow.