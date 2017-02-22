UK braced for wild weather as Storm Doris approaches
An area of low pressure out in the Atlantic is quickly developing into our fourth named storm of the season - Storm Doris.
When an area of low pressure undertakes rapid cyclogenesis (ie. it deepens and intensifies) at more than 24hPa in 24 hours it’s known as a 'Weather Bomb'.
Storm Doris will bring various disruptive weather elements; it will be wet and windy right across the UK, but those bearing the brunt of the strongest gusts of wind will be the central swathe from north Wales, across the Midlands and much of East Anglia.
The Met Office has issued an amber (be prepared) weather warning for these areas where wind gusts could reach 60-80mph, so a high potential for structural damage and disruption to travel.
This is in force between 6am and 8pm on Thursday.
Snow will affect much of central/southern Scotland and into Northumberland where a yellow warning has been issued.
That warning has been upgraded to amber across much of southern Scotland - especially the Southern Uplands for 10-15cm of snow, rising to up to 20-30cm of snow above 10-15m - perhaps as much as 20-30cm above about 150m - Edinburgh will be in this zone.
This amber warning is in force from 2am until 6pm on Thursday.
Northern Ireland should expect some very wet conditions overnight and into early afternoon tomorrow with the 20/30cm rain giving the risk of localised flooding.
The Met Office has advised people to stay up to date with the latest forecasts on this developing situation.