UK braced for wild weather as Storm Doris approaches

Waves crash over the harbour wall in Dover during a storm last year. Credit: PA

An area of low pressure out in the Atlantic is quickly developing into our fourth named storm of the season - Storm Doris. When an area of low pressure undertakes rapid cyclogenesis (ie. it deepens and intensifies) at more than 24hPa in 24 hours it’s known as a 'Weather Bomb'. Storm Doris will bring various disruptive weather elements; it will be wet and windy right across the UK, but those bearing the brunt of the strongest gusts of wind will be the central swathe from north Wales, across the Midlands and much of East Anglia.

A fallen tree blocks a street during a storm last year. Credit: PA

The Met Office has issued an amber (be prepared) weather warning for these areas where wind gusts could reach 60-80mph, so a high potential for structural damage and disruption to travel. This is in force between 6am and 8pm on Thursday. Snow will affect much of central/southern Scotland and into Northumberland where a yellow warning has been issued. That warning has been upgraded to amber across much of southern Scotland - especially the Southern Uplands for 10-15cm of snow, rising to up to 20-30cm of snow above 10-15m - perhaps as much as 20-30cm above about 150m - Edinburgh will be in this zone.

An amber weather warning has been issued for much of southern Scotland. Credit: PA