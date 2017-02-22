UK offers £100m in aid for South Sudan to battle famine

The UK government has pledged £100m to help South Sudan battle a famine which is threatening millions of lives.

The Department for International Development said the new UK support will provide lifesaving food, water and emergency healthcare.

Famine has been declared in two areas of South Sudan following a three-year civil war which has led to a deepening economic crisis.

According to Unicef over 250,000 children are believed to be severely malnourished and at high risk of starvation.

International Development Secretary, Priti Patel, called on the world to "act now to help innocent people who are starving to death".

She said: "In times of crisis, the world looks to Britain not just for our work on the ground, but also for our leadership internationally.

"While we step up our support for emergency food, water and lifesaving care to those in need, our message to the world is clear – we must act now to help innocent people who are starving to death."