Wayne Rooney unlikely to leave Man United for China this month

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is unlikely to leave Old Trafford before the end of the month.

The England captain has been linked with the lucrative move to the Chinese Super League, but a transfer doesn't appeal to Rooney.

Jose Mourinho has offered no guarantees that Rooney will stay at Old Trafford, as he continues to slip down the pecking order.

The transfer window for China doesn't close until February 28, meaning Rooney would be allowed to transfer.