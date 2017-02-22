- ITV Report
Wayne Rooney unlikely to leave Man United for China this month
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is unlikely to leave Old Trafford before the end of the month.
The England captain has been linked with the lucrative move to the Chinese Super League, but a transfer doesn't appeal to Rooney.
Jose Mourinho has offered no guarantees that Rooney will stay at Old Trafford, as he continues to slip down the pecking order.
The transfer window for China doesn't close until February 28, meaning Rooney would be allowed to transfer.
Rooney's deal at Old Trafford runs until next summer, with United holding the option to extend it by a further year.
The forward is naturally understood to be considering his options ahead of next season, having fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.
There is little indication that Rooney is attempting to engineer a move to China or elsewhere, but United boss Mourinho surprisingly said ahead of the Europa League last-32 clash in St Etienne that the future was in his captain's hands.